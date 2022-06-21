"In the Image of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Mayhood is a heartfelt collection of reflections on scripture meant to help readers grow in faith and find a deeper connection with God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Image of God": a helpful resource for those seeking a greater understanding of the Bible. "In the Image of God" is the creation of published author Shirley Mayhood, a widow living in Southern California. She has raised six children and is a great, great grandmother.
Mayhood shares, "We were created in the image of our Creator! It was a perfect and loving relationship, but when Adam and Eve chose evil over that relationship with their Creator, that image of God we were created with was lost to us.
"In our world today, many Christians are more attuned to the world than to God's Word. Many seem to have the attitude that because they are in the world, they must be like the world. But this world is not anything like God, and Christians need to come to the certain knowledge that they are in the world, but not of the world. We as God's kids are not to live in the image of a lost world careening into a dark and bottomless pit of pure evil.
"Jesus Christ became our atoning sacrifice so that you and I can return to that original image of God that we were created to be. This ought to be our goal in life: to be like God, to do our very best to live in the image of God.
"This book is a daily devotional of biblical attitudes, characteristics of Jesus Christ, the deep meaning and example of God's amazing precepts and loving actions.
"God gave us a book to show us His right and loving law, but when Jesus came, He condensed all of the Father's law into just two:
"Jesus said to him, '"You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind." This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: "You shall love your neighbor as yourself." On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.' (Matthew 22:37–40)
"It is my sincere hope that this book of devotions will help all who read it to know God better, to love Him more, and to understand what the true image of God means."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Mayhood's new book is an informative and encouraging message of God's love.
Mayhood draws from a lifetime of study and spiritual realizations to offer readers an inclusive discussion of God's word, one's place in creation, and how to grow in faith.
Consumers can purchase "In the Image of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In the Image of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing