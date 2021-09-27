MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Fly Backwards": an empowering story of determined faith in God. "Don't Fly Backwards" is the creation of published author Shirley McClinton, a native of Arkansas who currently resides in California.
McClinton shares, "Put God first in your daily lives. He is always bigger than any problem we face, and hold onto your hope and faith, never give up no matter what the situation or circumstance may be.
"'May God be gracious to us and bless us and make his face shine upon us' (Psalm 67:1).
"Don't fly backwards—walk with God.
"You can live a life beyond blessed. It is not necessarily about materialistic things or always money. Whatever finances God gives you, don't waste it. Put God first by tithing and keeping a personal relationship with God. Don't try to keep up with the Joneses. It can very easily and very quickly decrease your finances. Tithing 10 percent is a requirement of God returning to him what he has gifted you with.
"Even being able to wake up to see another day.
"My book Don't Fly Backwards is my life that I have rewritten. No one can tell my story that I have to rewrite but me and my God.
"Thank you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley McClinton's new book is a faith-based story of living for and through God.
McClinton shares in hopes of encouraging others as they work to cultivate a strong relationship with God.
