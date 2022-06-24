"The Adventures of Sharley" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley McEntire is a charming collection of life lessons layered with an enjoyable narrative that expresses an appreciation for God, grandparents, and life on the farm.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Sharley": a fun story of growing up and learning about the world. "The Adventures of Sharley" is the creation of published author Shirley McEntire, a retired teacher in the public school system who is involved in her church and volunteers at Pink & Pearls Foundation, a breast cancer charity in the Richmond area.
McEntire shares, "The Adventures of Sharley is a time capsule for country life in the 1940s and early 1950s. The stories between these pages are the experiences of a little girl discovering freedom and responsibilities of life on a farm. Soak in the different era as Sharley learns life lessons at the guiding hands of her grandparents.
"The Adventures of Sharley has been a joy to write. It has given me a time to remember and to thank God for grandparents who taught and helped a little girl to see God through his amazing creations."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley McEntire's new book will draw a laugh and tug at the heartstrings as readers explore a nostalgic tale filled with family connection and dedicated faith.
McEntire draws from personal experiences to present this heartwarming narrative for teens and adults alike.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Sharley" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Sharley," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing