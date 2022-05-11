"The Diabetic Information Handbook" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Vincent is a heartfelt offer of assistance for those faced with dealing with the challenges that come along with a life with diabetes.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Diabetic Information Handbook": a comprehensive guide to managing and understanding diabetes. "The Diabetic Information Handbook" is the creation of published author Shirley Vincent.
Vincent shares, "I like to help people by making their lives simpler and less complex. At one time, I was one of my mother's caregivers. My sisters and I had difficulty keeping up with my mother's medical information and scheduling. We would often write information down on notepads and share what her medical issues were, results of her doctor's visit, and change in medication.
"Sometimes one of us would forget to write down information which resulted in lots of confusion and unnecessary phone calls to the doctors trying to find out the next medical appointment or changes in medication, or at times we did not notate response when a medication did not agree with my mom.
"We spent a lot of time going back-and-forth between ourselves and doctors' offices. One day, while I was with my mom at one of her medical appointments, the idea came to me to write one manual and include the medication doses, doctor's appointments, type of insulin, etc. Needless to say, this manual made everyone's life a little easier."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Vincent's new book is an articulate discussion of information that will benefit the diabetic population.
Vincent offers a compelling resource in hopes of bringing simplicity to the lives of those affected by diabetes.
Consumers can purchase "The Diabetic Information Handbook" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
