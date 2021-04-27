MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Married to the Counterfeit": a potent example of domestic abuse. "Married to the Counterfeit" is the creation of published author, Shirley, a proud mother of five and devoted grandmother to four.
Shirley writes, "Married to the Counterfeit is dealing with a man or woman that at first sight everything is so great and beautiful, there are warning signs that were present in the beginning but love blinded you by the red flags.
Most times when we start to see these signs, it's too late. The signs are far and wide, but the most common one is control. Once you are under the grip of this powerful condition, you seem hopeless, depressed, scared, you have no one to turn to.
They will call you multiple times asking where you are, they control what you eat, they will hit you, they will call you names that make you feel like you are the name you are being called. But there is hope!
Start making a plan of escape! Unnoticed! You are an overcomer and you will make it out. I myself made it out when I thought I was going to die in it, but I serve a God that helped by praying and having a support system to help."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley's new book is a poignant example of how red flags in relationships should not be ignored.
The author takes you on a personal tour of the gradual changes within the relationship that led to a need to escape in hopes of encouraging someone who may be in a similar situation now.
