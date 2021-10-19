MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Supernatural Love: Love on Purpose": an exciting novel that explores destiny, faith, and true love. "A Supernatural Love: Love on Purpose" is the creation of published author Shivon E. Shiloh.
Shiloh shares, "Novalynn Roberts is a typical teen—nothing special about her, or so she believes. When her mother forces her on a family vacation, which includes her best friend whom she secretly has a crush on, she is thrown into the thralls of an all-out emotional breakdown. When he makes a decision that will change their lives forever, she is put on the roller coaster of life that she can't seem to get a grip on. She finds comfort in relationships with the most unlikely people and alliances she never thought possible. When others start to see a difference in her that they can't quite put their finger on, she starts to question whether the power of love is a weakness or a strength and if what makes a person special has anything to do with who you are or the gifts placed in you. Will she figure it out in time to save her relationships? Novalynn isn't sure…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shivon E. Shiloh's new book pulls readers in from the start and takes them on a wild ride of emotions.
Shiloh offers readers a unique and compelling story within the pages of this flagship work. Will Novalynn find true love or disappointment?
Consumers can purchase "A Supernatural Love: Love on Purpose" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Supernatural Love: Love on Purpose," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
