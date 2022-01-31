MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Intelligent Design versus Evolution": a thought-provoking presentation that is certain to challenge many readers' belief systems. "Intelligent Design versus Evolution" is the creation of published author Shlomo Gabbay, M.D.
Gabbay has selected to share, "Dr. Gabbay is a heart surgeon. He graduated from Tel Aviv Medical School. Dr. Gabbay got his training in cardiac surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York (graduated in 1980). His knowledge of science was always of multidisciplinary scope. Dr. Gabbay was always interested not only in biology and medicine but also on social issues. While studying in medical school the science of medicine, biology and human development excited him to dwell on the question of evolution versus intelligent design.
"Dr. Gabbay's interest in science started in high school. He graduated from an agriculture high school, which gave him a wide scope on the botanical and animal world and medical school gave a wider scope in biology and medicine. In this book, Dr. Gabbay has gathered objective scientific information for and against the theory of evolution against intelligent design and creation. This book is not intended to convince the reader to adopt any theory but to be read objectively to understand what science has to offer for both theories and to allow the readers to decide which view they support. The intention of this book is to also allow any person to speak objectively about those two important theories.
"Dr. Gabbay published a book on philosophy and political science. Earlier, when practicing cardiac surgery, Dr. Gabbay has conducted a large amount of research on heart valves surgery and has developed many heart-valve designs. To understand how the body rejects any medical device, Dr. Gabbay has spent a great deal of time and research to study the immunological system and function, which allowed him to develop a biochemical treatment of animal tissue to prevent rejection, degeneration, and calcification of heart valve implanted in children or adults. Dr. Gabbay was always fascinated by the immune system and how the design is intelligent. His forty-six years of research based on the understanding of how the body rejects implanted medical devices and the conclusions of this research, prompted Dr. Gabbay to write this book (see chapter 5 of book 1 and chapter 1 of this book)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shlomo Gabbay, M.D.'s new book offers a uniquely crafted exploration of evolution and creationism.
Gabbay shares in hopes of challenging and encouraging critical thought within readers who pursue a deeper understanding of life.
