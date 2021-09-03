MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heartache's Redemption": a pleasant tale of romance and healing. "Heartache's Redemption" is the creation of published author Shonnelle Alleyne, the youngest of four children born in Barbados, West Indies. She grew up in Dorchester, Massachusetts, and currently works as an Assistant Program Director for a local preschool.
Alleyne shares, "Heartache's Redemption is a story about two hearts unsure if they would find love again. When our expectations of someone becomes shattered it's hard to find the pieces to put it back together. Often, the pieces we are looking for are never found. In this story, his scars run deeper than he thought. For her, they are fresh wounds. Will they trust God with their missing pieces? Will they allow God to heal their pain, or will they choose to live with it? They both begin a new chapter in life, will it be alone, or with someone new?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shonnelle Alleyne's new book is a delightfully fresh story of two unassuming hearts and the destination that awaits them.
With an affable cast of characters and relatable circumstances, readers will find themselves rooting for love to find a way.
