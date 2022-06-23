"Bella's Garden" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shontel Hawkins is a lighthearted children's narrative that follows a young girl who is determined to grow flowers in a special garden.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bella's Garden": a fun short story for young readers. "Bella's Garden" is the creation of published author Shontel Hawkins, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Dallas, Texas.
Hawkins shares, "Bella is a little girl that loves flowers and wishes she had her own flowers to take care of."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shontel Hawkins's new book will entertain and delight as young readers patiently wait with Bella for beautiful blooms to emerge.
Hawkins offers a sweet tale for the sheer enjoyment of reading and vibrant imagery to captivate the imagination.
Consumers can purchase "Bella's Garden" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bella's Garden," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing