MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Everyday Life Is a Sermon: Life with God's Word": a powerful testament to the author's life of faith and the joy found in spreading God's Word. "Everyday Life Is a Sermon: Life with God's Word" is the creation of published author Sierra Dunklin, a native of Detroit, Michigan, who is currently attending Pistis School of Ministry.
Dunklin shares, "In this easy page-turner book, Sierra will show you how you can hear God's voice in your everyday life by using her life as an example. She applies scripture with practical examples of how God's words are true and relevant. There are no situations you are going through where God is not able to speak life into your situation or give you an answer for every problem.
"As you read this book, reflect on your daily life, and see the goodness of God. God is no respecter of persons; whether you are rich or poor, educated or uneducated, in high places or not, God has a word for you to help you in your everyday life.
"Live blessed!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sierra Dunklin's new book will encourage and inspire readers who seek to deepen their connection to God.
With personal examples and relevant scripture, Dunklin welcomes readers to take a moment to look for God in the small and big moments of life.
