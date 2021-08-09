PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A community-focused event at this year's SIGGRAPH will invite technical experts from across industries to share their unique visions, highlight their contributions, and discuss ways to collaborate on the open metaverse.
Patrick Cozzi, creator of 3D Tiles and CEO of Cesium, an open geospatial platform for the metaverse, and Marc Petit, VP and General Manager, Unreal Engine at Epic Games, will host "Building the Open Metaverse," a SIGGRAPH Birds of a Feather session featuring speakers from Epic Games, Unity, NVIDIA, Roblox, and others.
"The metaverse will be an open immersive network for gaming, social, and enterprise collaboration, enabled by the advancement of a breadth of graphics technology, including game engines, AR wearables, real-world scans, and VR," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi. "The technology is still emerging, but one thing is clear: the metaverse must be built collaboratively by organizations that value openness and interoperability."
The event will take place online on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 1-3:00 PM EDT.
Registration for SIGGRAPH required.
Full lineup of speakers:
- Nadine Alameh, CEO, Open Geospatial Consortium
- Teddy Bergsman, Senior Director, Quixel at Epic Games
- Rev Lebaredian, VP, Simulation Technology, NVIDIA
- Morgan McGuire, Chief Scientist, Roblox
- Shehzan Mohammed, Director of Product Management, Cesium
- Royal O'Brien, GM of Digital Media and Games, Linux Foundation
- Christine Perey, Spime Wrangler, PEREY Research & Consulting
- Ash M. Richter, Senior Technology Architect, In-Q-Tel
- Mark Sagar, CEO and Co-Founder, Soul Machines
- Neil Trevett, President, The Khronos Group and VP, Developer Ecosystems, NVIDIA
- Vladimir Vukićević, Director, Software Engineering, Unity
- Samantha G. Wolfe, Founder at PitchFWD and Adjunct Professor, NYU Steinhardt
About Cesium
Cesium is the open 3D geospatial platform for the metaverse. We created 3D Tiles, the open standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial data. With offerings like the open source Cesium for Unreal plugin, we're empowering creators to build digitized worlds with real-world data at scale.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siggraph-session-convenes-tech-leaders-on-the-open-metaverse-301350863.html
SOURCE Cesium