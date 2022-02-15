FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the market leader in the deployment of enterprise software solutions and services to Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, is pleased to announce the newest addition to the RAM family of clients, Associated Care Ventures, Inc. (ACV) of Birmingham, Alabama.
ACV is a consortium of 34 owners managing 119 Alabama nursing facilities. Simpra Advantage is a statewide, Alabama managed health care plan owned by ACV. Simpra Advantage leverages a network of health care providers across Alabama including physicians, hospitals, ancillary providers, and long-term care facilities. ACV and Simpra Advantage selected RAM Technologies to provide the technology platform and administrative services for their I-SNP product offerings.
RAM Health Services, RAM's internal BPaaS Division, will provide the operational team needed to administer Simpra Advantage's health plan. RAM Health Services will leverage HEALTHsuite Advantage™, RAM's enterprise software solution, and they will extend that solution to Simpra Advantage's members and providers via their integrated web portals eHealthsuite™.
Mr. Ronald Chaffin, CEO of Simpra Advantage, had this to say about their vendor evaluation and selection process, "We evaluated all of our options and found RAM to be the ideal partner to meet our needs. Not only does the RAM team possess the subject matter expertise that is so critical to the administration of a Medicare Advantage health plan, they also provide the end-to-end platform that will enable us to expand efficiently while controlling expenses."
Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies, added, "As a software and services provider catering to health plans in the government sponsored market, RAM Health Services and our software platform are the ideal fit for ACV and Simpra Advantage. RAM's ability to bring the solution and operational resources is unmatched in the government sponsored healthcare space, and will provide ACV and Simpra Advantage with the tools needed to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs and maintain compliance with CMS. We are excited about this addition to our family of clients and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with ACV and Simpra Advantage."
RAM Technologies, Inc. provides both technology solutions (SaaS) and business process services (BPaaS) to health plans servicing the Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid markets. RAM's core administrative solution, HEALTHsuite Advantage, represents the next evolution in Medicare and Medicaid administration. HEALTHsuite Advantage deploys rapidly in a pre-configured state ready to administer 'Original' Medicare. This innovative approach slashes implementation durations, eliminates risk and reduces costs. HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including fully integrated workflow and bi-directional integration with CMS – a must for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid organizations.
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering provides health plans with the best of both worlds and affords the plan the option to outsource all or select portions of their operations. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in government healthcare programs, a benefit that had traditionally been available only to larger organizations. For new market entrants, this offering is particularly attractive as it dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
