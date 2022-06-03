"Glory Glory Glory" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sister Jessica is a compelling message of hope and empowerment for women who seek deliverance through God's grace.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Glory Glory Glory": a thoughtful discussion of the divine. "Glory Glory Glory" is the creation of published author Sister Jessica, a dedicated mother, and grandmother who has had the joy of traveling the world.
Sister Jessica shares, "This is a book of signs and wonders that is dedicated to all women who lay awake at night crying their hearts out in silence to God. He hears your prayers. God will deliver you. Continue to do good, regardless of the evil spoken over you or the blows you've taken on your body. God will send you a deliverer—you must recognize it and obey it—and trust God for your deliverance. He did it for me; he will do it for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sister Jessica's new book will encourage and inspire as readers consider the powerful messages of God's power found within.
Sister Jessica shares in hopes of bringing comfort and courage to those in need of God's rescue.
