Personal injury and workplace accident lawyers listed among elite attorneys in legal publications
PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent is pleased to announce that six of its attorneys have been named 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.
Personal injury and crime victim attorneys Jeffrey Laffey, Paul Bucci, Alexandria MacMaster, and Stewart Ryan have been named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list. Jill Roth has been named a 2022 Pennsylvania Rising Star. Brian Kent was named in the Top 100: 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and the Top 100: 2022 Philadelphia Super Lawyers. No more than 5 percent of a state's attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers each year.
A program of Thomson Reuters, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who, through a peer review and independent research process, have been identified as attaining a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators including verdicts and settlements; honors and awards; special licenses and certifications; pro bono and community service efforts; and scholarly lectures and writings. The ultimate objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse list of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for other practitioners and consumers searching for legal counsel.
The law firm was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained over $500 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles a variety of personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.
