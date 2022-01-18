MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Son of Man: Part 1": a gripping story that examines good and evil. "The Son of Man: Part 1" is the creation of published author Sixto "Polo" Fontanez.
Fontanez shares, "Christianity is in despair. In an effort to enhance its following and commence a unification throughout all the factions of Christendom, the leaders of the church devise a misguided plan in the hopes of reviving the faith and bringing back the headship of the body. Religion and science merge to utilize scientific achievements in the newly perfected method of using DNA samples of an ancestral organism or cell to make an identical copy of something or someone. Letters are sent out to all clergy, pastors, reverends, rectories, seminaries, and scholars in preparations of the man-induced second coming of the Lord. In the heavenly plains, there are eyes watching, wraths flaring, intercessions again being attempted, and debates brewing. In the shadow plains of the earth, deep within its crevices, the fallen and cast down are embarking to seize on the opportunity at hand. An audience with the Most High Lord of Hosts that hasn't occurred since the time of Job is forced to take place. A deal is struck between heaven and hell, and a chosen one emerges from humankind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sixto "Polo" Fontanez's new book is a fascinating fantasy work with engaging biblical themes.
Fontanez presents a uniquely crafted fiction that will engage one's imagination from the first page.
