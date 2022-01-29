PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SKA LAW GROUP, LLC opens new office in Bucks County, Pennsylvania; catering to variety of individuals in need of criminal lawyers in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Montgomery County, Delaware County, and New Jersey.
Criminal defense lawyers Amato Sanita, Esq., and Michael Kotik, Esq., decided it was time to open a brand-new office in Bucks County, after seeing growth at their Philadelphia location and prior Bucks County location in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.
The new criminal defense office is located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. The new location will house additional lawyers as well as a social media studio designed to interact with the community, potential clients, current clients, and staff.
Attorney Kotik states, "Mr. Sanita and I have certain goals in mind for the next few years concerning our firm, and this new location will certainly help as achieve the milestone we have placed for SKA LAW GROUP, LLC."
"Like the Philadelphia location, this new location will also be available to individuals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by appointment," explains Kotik.
SKA Law Group, LLC, has hired additional staff to be able to maintain the increase in clients, as well as support the new location.
The new location is located at 2 Greenwood Square | 3331 Street Road, Suite 450 Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
SKA Law Group, LLC, will continue to represent clients from said location in almost all aspects of criminal law, including: Murder, Drug Possession, Assault Cases, Thefts, and DUI's.
