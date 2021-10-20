GWYNEDD, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Springhouse Dermatology & Aesthetics is an integrated skin health and wellness center led by double Board-Certified Dermatologist Margo Weishar, MD. Weishar was voted by her peers to Castle Connolly's Top Doctors and serves as Luminary and Trainer for Cutera Lasers. As a top Expert Injector, she performs all cosmetic injections. Dr. Weishar has been interviewed in national magazines and on local TV shows on NBC and ABC.
For over 25 years, Dr. Weishar has shared her passion for dermatology with her patients, students, and her dedicated team of aesthetic medicine professionals. As the daughter of artists, Dr. Margo Weishar has been passionate about the creative world since childhood. However, it is her fascination with science that drove her to pursue her medical degree. The combination of her creative upbringing and education led her to become double board-certified in internal medicine and dermatology, with a focus on aesthetic dermatology.
She continually seeks to enhance her scientific understanding of the aging process to provide her patients with the most effective treatments available today. As a result, many of Dr. Weishar's patients report that they look MORE youthful today than when they started treatment, sometimes over a decade ago!
Springhouse Derm offers patients a comprehensive approach to skin, including the most current technology in laser medicine, advanced use of injectables by expert physicians, and a team of experienced practitioners to provide your care. As dermatologists, they can uniquely care for all medical skin concerns and cosmetic needs, integrating the latest techniques and technology in skin wellness.
