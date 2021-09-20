PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Nianda Reid is a board-certified dermatologist, who specializes in medical dermatology, including the use of cosmetic injectables and laser dermatology. Dr. Reid completed her Dermatology training at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island where she served as Chief Resident in her final year. Dr. Reid is a graduate of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry and obtained a dual degree M.D./M.B.A. in Health Care Management from the University of Rochester Simon School of Business.
Dr. Reid is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. During her Dermatology career, she has presented at national meetings and authored several publications, one of which was during her time living in Australia. Prior to training at Brown University, Dr. Reid trained as a medical intern at Montefiore Medical Center/ Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY. Her extensive background and training has given her a wealth of experience in treating various dermatologic conditions.
Dr. Reid is a member of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the Skin of Color Society, and the Women's Dermatologic Society. Dr. Reid has been featured as a skincare expert by magazines such as Women's Health Magazine, Self Magazine, Byrdie, and Cosmopolitan. When she is not taking care of patients, she also enjoys cooking, running, and traveling with her husband and two children.
Learn more about Dr. Nianda Reid by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-nianda-reid/
