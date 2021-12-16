MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Kingdom in Perspective": a powerful and articulate discussion of the fate of humanity. "His Kingdom in Perspective" is the creation of published author Slade Skipper, who has received BS and MA degrees in mathematics and a PhD in mathematics education. He has taught mathematics at the high school and college level.
Skipper shares, "In Luke 16:15, Jesus said, 'You are those who justify yourselves before men, but God knows your hearts. For what is highly esteemed among men is an abomination in the sight of God.' Could this statement be applied to much of our modern-day eschatology? This raises a question: How much of our modern-day eschatology is biblically based? What does the Bible actually say? In His Kingdom in Perspective, an attempt is made to search the scriptures to obtain all basis for what we believe."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Slade Skipper's new book is an engaging and expressive opportunity for the consideration of the future of one's soul.
With a background in hard facts and logical study, Skipper discovered that though belief was present, questions remained. Readers will discover a powerful message within this work.
View a synopsis of "His Kingdom in Perspective" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "His Kingdom in Perspective" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "His Kingdom in Perspective," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing