MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tired of coming up with creative dinner ideas night after night? Take your at-home cooking experience to the next level with BLOK, a patent-pending smart cutting board. BLOK, launching today on Kickstarter, combines a beautiful wood prep surface with a sleek digital display offering chef-led, high-energy live and on-demand cooking classes that can be shared socially.
During the pandemic, BLOK co-founders, husband and wife Tony and Alissa Frick, discovered a love of cooking at home but quickly realized something was missing from their kitchen - engaging cooking classes they could experience with friends and family anywhere in the world. With three young children and busy schedules, nothing in their kitchen could provide the fully-immersive, communal cooking experience they craved or the meal variety they lacked. So the idea for BLOK was born.
BLOK comes with a docking station that has speakers to stream audio from live or on-demand cooking classes, as well as a microphone so users can communicate with participants they invite to join the class. The digital display that can be used while cooking is scratch resistant, waterproof, and removable for easy cleaning. All of the digital components of BLOK's cutting board and docking station are controlled by a smartphone app that not only lets users order ingredients for their classes from delivery companies, but also takes into account dietary restrictions and health goals when planning meals. BLOK's smartphone app is compatible with iOS and Android.
Digital communities continue to grow rapidly as companies like Peloton and Tonal have seen a steady increase in subscriptions for their at-home workouts. "With the rising popularity of digital fitness communities and our increased desire to cook at home, my wife and I realized there wasn't anything in our kitchen that offered a community cooking experience integrated into a sleek piece of hardware. So we created one," said Tony Frick.
"BLOK is so much more than a smart cutting board, it's a fully-immersive, highly-engaging culinary experience with friends and family led by expert chefs."
Prior to its public launch on Kickstarter, BLOK closed a $500K seed round from prominent Philadelphia investors to bring its at-home culinary experience to market. BLOK is set to go into production and will be delivered to Kickstarter backers as soon as the first quarter of 2022. No more asking 'what's for dinner?' BLOK combines good food and good friends for a good time. To learn more and pre-order BLOK, visit pr.go2.fund/blok.
