NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP) has partnered with San Diego-based Chalice Financial Network to significantly expand its member benefits with a new selection of tools to support the growth of their practice. The financial service professionals belonging to each organization gain powerful economies of scale and cost-saving operational efficiency through a single sign-on technology platform and enhanced margins and enterprise value, while enjoying access to industry-leading educational assets and impactful connections to a potentially robust collaboration and referral network.
"Chalice is an excellent fit for FSP since it, like FSP, serves all professionals in the financial service space and is committed to empowering its members to succeed," said David Maola, JD, MBA, CEO of FSP. "The products and services Chalice provides are complementary to and significantly enhance our current member benefits." FSP has a 92-year history of delivering outstanding educational programming and professional development assets to advisors, and emphasizes the importance of building relationships as essential to an advisor's success. Chalice's marketplace and technology platform is the perfect correlate to FSP's benefits portfolio, connecting FSP members to people, products, and services that will help their practices grow and thrive.
The partnership with FSP will allow Chalice members to be part of an organization that will help enhance their technical expertise while providing opportunities to build a robust referral network. "FSP is the perfect partner for Chalice and our membership network; their expertise in education and wealth of resources that sharpen advisors' skills dramatically enhance the must-have solutions the Chalice platform provides," said Keith Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Network. "Our digital marketplace and technology platform correlates well with FSP's benefits portfolio, allowing our members to leverage these new resources to better run, grow, and protect their business," he added.
In recognition of the value and importance of this partnership, Chalice and FSP are offering a 25 percent reciprocal discount on membership fees to each other's organizations. "FSP looks forward to welcoming Chalice members into membership in FSP," said Maola. "And we are equally excited to give our members access to the Chalice Digital Marketplace."
About FSP (www.societyoffsp.org)
The Society of FSP is a distinctive association in financial services; membership is a multidisciplinary community of accomplished professionals—including CPAs, attorneys, insurance experts, and financial advisors from all disciplines—reflecting the collaborative nature of financial services today.
About Chalice Network™ - www.chalicenetwork.com
Chalice is a Digital Marketplace (PaaS – Platform as a Service) with a community of 53,000+ SMBs consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give SMBs economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through the largest digital community and SSO technology platform they own and operate.
CONTACT:
Anne Rigney, JD, CLU, ChFC
Related Images
society-of-financial-service.png
Society of Financial Service Professionals logo