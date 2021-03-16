MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Aloha Kiki: Ten Tips to a Better You": a brilliant and in-depth guide in living life to the fullest and molding the best version of oneself. "Aloha Kiki: Ten Tips to a Better You" is the creation of published author Sofia Kehaulani Selbe, a writer with a bachelor's degree in environmental design. She has had the blessing of a technical and artistic way of thinking. She also enjoys painting, drawing, sewing, cooking, and designing
Selbe shares, "What's better than an adorable puppy on Waikiki Beach? An adorable puppy wearing bandanas, flower crowns, sparkly hair bows, dresses, tops, hats, and Donut Mickey Ears on Waikiki Beach. Yes, our book is based upon the magical life of Miss Aloha Kiki, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel born and raised on Oahu, Hawaii. Kiki is the happiest pup basking in the warm Hawaiian sun and splashing in the crystal-clear Hawaiian waters. She's a beautiful little lady with elegance and poise. Not to mention, she loves to dress up and smiles at the camera. The page @alohakiki808 on Instagram is full of bright colors, big smiles, and beautiful messages. The captions behind each photo are uplifting and motivational. So many people write to us saying how they benefit so much from our words of encouragement. They cannot wait for our next post and are devoted to our brand. We have taken the best captions from our Instagram page and thoughtfully laced them together for a simple ten-chapter self-care book that will allow our fans to easily understand what it means to live the life of aloha."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sofia Kehaulani Selbe's new book is a motivational tool designed to help one find strength from the inside out and practice their mind to deal with the world's challenges in a new perspective.
View a synopsis of "Aloha Kiki: Ten Tips to a Better You" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Aloha Kiki: Ten Tips to a Better You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Aloha Kiki: Ten Tips to a Better You," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing