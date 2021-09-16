EXTON, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help formulators looking to replace sunscreen ingredients that harm coral reefs and other aquatic life while achieving effective sun protection factor (SPF) levels, AGC Chemicals Americas offers SOLESPHERE™ microsphere silica gels. They are an ideal SPF booster additive for active ingredients replacing oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone, octocrylene and homosalate UV filters because they are environmentally safe and help to increase SPF to broad-spectrum effectiveness.
Porous grades of SOLESPHERE gels naturally reflect light, which provides an SPF boost for sunscreen formulations. When used in chemical (organic) formulations, SOLESPHERE gels help boost SPF to the required level or to SPF 15 for broad-spectrum effectiveness. When used in physical (nonorganic) formulations with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, SOLESPHERE gels boost SPF, reduce white appearance and improve spreadability of the active ingredients.
SOLESPHERE microsphere silica gels are non-nanoparticle, nonplastic, nonpetroleum ingredients. They are made from silicon dioxide, a natural and sustainable material, and are Ecocert- and COSMOS-certified for safety and sustainability.
SOLESPHERE microsphere silica gels can be used in oil-in-water (O/W) and water-in-oil (W/O) emulsions as well as anhydrous formulations. These silica gels are easy to use because formulators can add them to the oil or water phase, or even after they are combined.
For details, visit the SOLESPHERE Fine Silica Gels information page.
About AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.
AGC Chemicals Americas is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGC Inc., a $14.1 billion multinational corporation and one of the world's largest manufacturers of glass, electronic displays and chemical products. The company was formed in 2004 through the merging of sister companies Asahi Glass Fluoropolymers and AGA Chemicals. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, including a state-of-the-art technology center, AGC Chemicals Americas maintains manufacturing operations in nearby Thorndale, Pennsylvania, a satellite sales office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and warehouses located throughout North America. https://www.agcchem.com/
