"The Immigrants' Manual for Success in America: Unlocking the Secrets to the Visa Process, Entering the US, Staying in the US, and Excelling in the US" from Christian Faith Publishing author Solomon O. Kanu Esq. is thoughtful and detailed collection of useful tips for newcomers to the United States.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Immigrants' Manual for Success in America: Unlocking the Secrets to the Visa Process, Entering the US, Staying in the US, and Excelling in the US": an engaging and comprehensive resource for immigrants to the United States. "The Immigrants' Manual for Success in America: Unlocking the Secrets to the Visa Process, Entering the US, Staying in the US, and Excelling in the US" is the creation of published author Solomon O. Kanu Esq.

Kanu shares, "This book is for all foreigners coming into the United States and who decide to stay and excel in the United States.

"Solomon O. Kanu Esq. has been practicing law in the United States for about 20 years now. He is the Immigrants' lawyer. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics, a masters in banking and business finance, and a juris doctorate degree in law.

"He is the managing attorney in Kanu & Associates, P.C., a law firm in Phoenix, Arizona, focused on immigration law, criminal defense, and small business transactions.

"He is married to Chinwe C. Kanu who also holds a juris doctorate degree in law, and the union is blessed with two boys and a girl. Solomon O. Kanu is a Christian, a Knight of St. Christopher, and currently the Vice Chancellor of the Anglican Diocese of the West (CANA)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Solomon O. Kanu Esq.'s new book is an encouraging and positive voice for those seeking a new life within the United States.

Kanu's knowledgeable and helpful tone is a welcome resource for anyone looking to create and nurture a worthwhile life within the United States.

Consumers can purchase "The Immigrants' Manual for Success in America: Unlocking the Secrets to the Visa Process, Entering the US, Staying in the US, and Excelling in the US" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Immigrants' Manual for Success in America: Unlocking the Secrets to the Visa Process, Entering the US, Staying in the US, and Excelling in the US," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.