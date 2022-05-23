"First Snow" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sonia Aguila is a delightful children's narrative that invites readers into a loving family as two young and inquisitive minds learn about snow.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "First Snow": an entertaining family adventure. "First Snow" is the creation of published author Sonia Aguila, who was born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York City. Sonia Aguila received her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from New York University and her Master of Science degree in elementary education, with a minor in early childhood education, from Queens College in Flushing, New York.
Sonia Aguila shares, "Rebecca and her brother, Marcos, have just arrived in New York City from the United States' Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico. Not only are these two now English-language learners, but they are also novices to snow. What does a child experience when they first encounter snow?
"In this story, First Snow, Rebecca is in awe of what she sees out her window. When she and her brother are able to experience those first drops of snow on their faces, they are filled with excitement, curiosity, and joy. They want to play and experience the fun they can only imagine. As the day for them gets more exciting, they find many new experiences with the help of Papi. The last surprise for them comes after dinner, when the snow that has been sitting in a bucket under the sink is taken out so they can continue playing. What a surprise!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonia Aguila's new book will delight and entertain as young readers explore the world with Rebecca and Marcos.
Sonia Aguila shares a charming story that celebrates diversity and the wonder of God's creation within the pages of this delightful juvenile fiction. She hopes teachers will use the story to explore the Science of weather and to introduce the concept of condensation.
