MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Does God Really Have Your Back?": a poignant discussion of personal and spiritual growth. "Does God Really Have Your Back?" is the creation of published author Sonia D. Evans.
Evans shares, "People often use this phrase 'God has your back' almost as a rhetoric. So much so that it sounds like the 'I love you' at the end of every phone conversation and the 'God bless you' when someone sneezes. It seems nice, but when the rubber meets the road, do we really have what it takes in the midst of trials and suffering to say with confidence that God has our back? Are we confident that we can affirm that statement or will we falter?
"The writer experiences a sudden challenge toward the end of 2018 and asked herself the same question. It caused the writer to reflect on the incredible journey that God brought her through, from being Catholic to a born-again Christian.
"From the dusty roads of India to the cobbled streets of Britain and on to America, where God made her dreams come true, she recounts the challenges and the faithfulness of God that affirmed to her that he had her back always. The first time Evans tried to go to America as a nurse, she attended an interview in London, and was turned down. She returned home disappointed and called another agency in America only to find out that a plane had crashed into the Pentagon. That was the day 9/11 happened. How astounding and shocking! She wondered if that would be the right choice. Was it a sign? However, she did not give up. She persevered and eventually made it to America.
"The writer relives how she came to the USA as a single person with no family and no driver's license. Having made it as a nurse and recently as a nurse practitioner, she finds herself at the brink of yet another setback which she would like to think was a setup by the God who really had her back. The loss of a job as a new nurse practitioner. Read how a faithful God protected, delivered, and made a way for her.
"She invites you to go on the journey with her and to take courage and strength as you walk the road of faith into the unknown abyss where your faith will be tested and while your answers are still invisible. The writer gives you steps to use in the faith walk even as she practices them and goes through the challenge of waiting on God for the answer to the problem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonia D. Evans's new book is a thoughtful reflection on the peaks and valleys of a life lived in determination.
Evans shares key moments that have shaped and guided a strong relationship with God in hopes of empowering others to nurture a strong, faith-based life.
Consumers can purchase "Does God Really Have Your Back?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Does God Really Have Your Back?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing