MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reflections: Looking Back on All That the Lord Has Brought Me Through": a potent reminder of the importance of seeking God in the small moments. "Reflections: Looking Back on All That the Lord Has Brought Me Through" is the creation of published author Sonia Lennon-Passard, a retired registered nurse who lives in Jacksonville, Florida, with her husband of forty-four years, close to her children and grandchildren. She graduated nursing school in 1975 and midwifery school in 1981.

Lennon-Passard shares, "My Daddy Lord! You have brought me through so many things: illnesses, disappointments, losses, separations, heartaches, and much more, and here I am still standing. Only through Your mercy and grace! You promised that You would never leave me or forsake me, Hebrews 13:5, and You are still keeping that promise today. Thank You, Daddy Lord! With love, your daughter!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonia Lennon-Passard's new book is a nostalgic and thankful reflection on life's highs and lows.

Lennon-Passard offers readers a first-hand look into her most cherished and challenging moments from early childhood to today within the pages of this enjoyable biographical work.

