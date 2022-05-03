"Go Ahead! Walk on the Water: Devotionals to Strengthen your Faith and Promote Peace While Waiting on God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sonya Darcell Johnson is an empowering opportunity for reflection and growth as readers consider the message of faith found within each section.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Go Ahead! Walk on the Water: Devotionals to Strengthen your Faith and Promote Peace While Waiting on God": a potent reminder of the importance of trusting in God's plan. "Go Ahead! Walk on the Water: Devotionals to Strengthen your Faith and Promote Peace While Waiting on God" is the creation of published author Sonya Darcell Johnson, a loving mother and grandmother who has dedicated her life to promoting spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional health through her work as a Registered Professional Nurse.
Johnson shares, "Is it possible to live a faith-based life? Yes. When we learn how to apply the word of God to our practical lives, then we can overcome all challenges. Find out why some believers are so peaceful and happy while in the midst of stormy trials. Go Ahead! Walk on the Water teaches us how to have victorious outcomes from situations that started as defeats. Human effort and divine intervention means victorious lives.
"Like the ocean, our lives are always moving. The gentle breeze creates the calm ripples of everyday duties that we easily accomplish. From those completed goals, we gain a sense of satisfaction as we readily embrace our good times of peaceful existence. Out of nowhere, the happiness and tranquility of an all-is-well lifestyle is abruptly cut short by the forceful winds of strife. We find ourselves in the middle of a storm with tsunami-like waves from an unexpected life event. Why did this have to happen now? Though we have overcome many obstacles, we fixate on stormy trials. Believing that our life is out of control, the giant waves of worry, anxiety, and panic take over. Fear of the unknown and limited options cause our faith to decrease, and we develop spiritual disorientation.
"Because our fears and doubts escalate, we become blinded by the threatening storms. We cannot see Jesus extending His hands or hear His command to 'Go ahead, walk on the water.' Faith enables us to listen to His quiet words of comfort, 'I am here with you in the midst of the raging storm.' God desires that we come to Him as our refuge in the time of trouble. As our relationship grows deeper with God, we will see His excellent plans and hear the voice of the Holy Spirit, guiding us victoriously through the storm."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonya Darcell Johnson's new book will challenge and encourage readers to take time for reflection and to nurture an active spiritual life.
Johnson's empowering message and energetic tone will motivate the spirit and push readers to a new point of active faith.
