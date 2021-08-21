CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 2300 W 7th St, Chester, PA
When: August 21st at 1:00 PM
David Adefeso of Sootchy Inc. and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the RHJ Foundation have partnered with Dr. David E Clark, Jr. of Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) for the 1st Annual C.H.A.P Water Festival on August 21st. This event helps students plan and dream for their educational futures. There will be fun and games along with a college fund giveaway, with students in attendance receiving a free college fund account financed initially by the RHJ Foundation and Sootchy.
Sootchy and the RHJ Foundation are coming alongside communities to help make college education accessible for all. Only 17% of African American students have a college degree or higher with lower percentages for other ethnic minority communities. CCCS is a shining example of what is possible when we invest financially into student's futures. Through multiple financial vehicles, Sootchy is helping families make the right financial decisions for their child's education. To learn more about Sootchy, download their app either on Apple or Google Play.
For more information about this event, please contact Sootchy at marketingadmin@sootchy.com or (855) 228-8770.
About David Adefeso:
David Adefeso is an award-winning financial advisor, writer, and public speaker. His story is a shining example of The American Dream, immigrating to the US on his own, then working his way from experiencing homelessness to pursuing his MBA at Harvard to working on Wall Street with some of the world's largest companies. This experience gave him a personal understanding of the wealth disparity that exists in the US and became the impetus for the creation of Sootchy. This new fintech platform is driven by a mission of building multi-generational wealth debt-free education for all through 529 College Savings Accounts and community gifting.
About Sootchy:
Sootchy's app and mobile platform create education options for families. Through 529 Education Savings Plans, Sootchy is helping pave the way for families to make college affordable. Sootchy.com helps individuals become more informed and provides gifting options to get family and friends involved in saving for a child's future education expenses.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Rondae grew up in Chester, Pennsylvania with his mom, Rylanda, and older brother, Rahlir. He attended Chester High School and played for the nationally ranked Chester Clippers. During his early years, Rondae's height and work ethic allowed him to excel on the basketball court, winning multiple state titles with his team before he was recruited to play for the University of Arizona. While in Arizona, Rondae won multiple awards for his skills on the court but was also recognized by his team and community for his character and personality. Two years into his college career, Rondae entered the 2015 NBA draft and was selected as the 23rd overall pick by the Nets. Rondae has remained grateful and committed to using the opportunities he has been given to help youth in his communities.
RHJ Foundation
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started the foundation with a mission of helping students faced with the least opportunities to reach new heights by using cutting-edge educational strategies that enrich their minds, bodies, and souls. To achieve this mission, Rondae has engaged educational experts to identify proven practices that are culturally-responsive and position youth for the careers of the future.
The Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Foundation partners with local communities to bring these practices to students that would not be able to access them otherwise. The flagship of these efforts is the relaunch of the public, nonprofit Chester Community Charter School in Chester, Pennsylvania where Rondae was born and raised.
Dr. David E Clark, Jr.
In 2011, the Board of Trustees of Chester Community Charter School selected Dr. David E. Clark Jr. to serve as the school's Chief Executive Officer. Prior to becoming CEO, Dr. Clark served as the school's Deputy Superintendent responsible for Student Support Services and as the School's Director of Special Education Services. Dr. Clark began his career as a social worker in Delaware later transitioning into the field of education as a special education teacher in the Brandywine School District. In addition to his teaching experience, Dr. Clark has served as an Assistant Principal, a Principal, and CEO of another charter school. He has been an educator for over 27 years.
Chester Community Charter School (CCCS)
Chester Community Charter School (CCCS) proudly serves students in grades K-8 on four campuses in nine school buildings in the Chester-Upland community. More than 4,000 students — two-thirds of the district — call CCCS their school.
CCCS is dedicated to empowering students as learners through the development of a results-driven academic environment, which includes a partnership with parents, a focus on building life skills, and a commitment to cultivating children's instinctive quest for knowledge.
