MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power of the Sixth Way: Living in God's Audacious Love": a potent testament to God's love. "The Power of the Sixth Way: Living in God's Audacious Love" is the creation of published author Sope Chiadika, a resident of Canada who has worked in insurance and community services.
Chiadika shares, "The Power of the SixthWay: Living in the Fullness of God's Audacious Love is an interactive curriculum rooted in the power of God's Word. As you meditate on these truths, you will discover who you are in Christ, find purpose, and receive practical lessons and applications for your life and living. Each chapter concludes with prayer and a plan for personal reflection and action. The workbook will encourage you to engage in authentic community, sharing, and support in a small group setting, but can also be used individually."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sope Chiadika's new book invites readers to find their place with Christ and live an authentic life of faith.
Usable as both a group and individual tool, this title is certain to encourage and inspire readers who seek a deeper, more fulfilling life with Christ.
