SouthSide Works' New Ownership, New Development, and Capital Improvement Plans for the Property and Riverfront Parcels

New owner/ operators, Somera Road, Inc., to invest over $37 million in capital improvements-including the launch of the innovative Box Office office space in converted SouthSide Works Cinema Somera Road, Inc. plans for a multi-family residential and office riverfront complex as a part of the $130 million in new development for the property