EXTON, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, the leading independent market intelligence firm in specialty biopharma markets, is giving back to the community with a donation of $50,000 across local and national healthcare organizations. Recent research conducted by the firm documented the massive toll COVID-19 is taking on physician practices and the grave concerns they have about some of their more vulnerable patients.
The firm will be donating $25,000 to Chester County Hospital, which is part of Penn Medicine and serves the community in which Spherix's headquarters is located. Chester County Hospital offers a full range of inpatient and leading-edge sub-specialty services as well as outpatient care through its many satellite locations. The hospital is dedicated to the health and well-being of the people in its community. The donation will expand and accelerate coronavirus testing, provide resources to the physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals on the frontline, and be used toward other initiatives to combat the COVID-19 crisis in our area. Pennsylvania now ranks 5th in the nation for the number of coronavirus cases.
"All of us are so grateful for the tremendous support we have been receiving from our local industries and businesses," said Michael J. Duncan, President and CEO, Chester County Hospital. "The donations that we have been given have gone a long way in supporting not only our frontline staff, but employees throughout the hospital who have been impacted by COVID."
The other $25,000 will be split among five leading non-profit organizations: The American Kidney Fund, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Lupus Foundation of America, the Greater Delaware Valley Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the American Academy of Dermatology. Contributions will aid in research, advocacy, education, and direct financial support to patients who may be at increased risk in these uncertain times.
"People with lupus face multiple challenges from COVID-19. Their compromised immune system places them at higher risk for infection and fighting the virus. At the same time, they are encountering difficulties refilling their prescriptions of hydroxychloroquine, which prevents disease flares and keeps their immune system in balance," said Stevan W. Gibson, President and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "We applaud Spherix Global Insights for bringing attention to these urgent issues and for their support during this pandemic."
Spherix has built a unique business model which allows the firm to self-fund their independent market research while providing clients and partners a service that is tailored to their specific business needs. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spherix has been conducting ongoing research, which will continue through May, to assess COVID-19's impact on specialty physicians and their practices.
"COVID-19 has had a rapid and devastating impact on our frontline healthcare providers and the patients they care for," says Jennifer Robinson, President of Spherix. "Clinically, financially, and psychologically, this virus is upending our healthcare system as we know it. Our entire team at Spherix felt passionately that we should give back, and we know that the organizations we have chosen will make sure the funds go where they can have the most impact on fighting COVID-19."
About Spherix Global Insights
Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.
Spherix was recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal as a 2019 Soaring 76 recipient for the fastest growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia area and by The Philadelphia Inquirer as an Entrepreneurs' Forum 2019 Philadelphia 100® Winner for the fastest growing privately-held companies in the Greater Philadelphia area.
