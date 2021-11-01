Invest In Intelligence That Delivers

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading market intelligence firm specializing in nephrology, is excited to announce the titles of seven abstracts that will be presented at American Society of Nephrology's virtual Kidney Week, taking place from November 4th through November 7th.

The abstracts highlight data from various reports included in Spherix's RealTime Dynamix quarterly tracking services, RealWorld Dynamix extensive patient chart audits, Market Dynamix annual landscape perspectives, and Launch Dynamix monthly launch trackers. All accepted Spherix poster abstracts are now available online on the ASN Kidney Week abstract portal

"We are extremely excited about our ability to leverage our independent data to provide the industry with new insights and perspectives among nephrology leaders at ASN Kidney Week. We are grateful to the ASN for being such a great partner," said Tucker Hurtado, Nephrology Franchise Head at Spherix Global Insights.

The following abstracts will be presented at ASN Kidney Week:

Title

Author

Abstract #

An Itch To Scratch: The Problem with Pruritus

Skylar Malone, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson

PO1731

SGLT2 Inhibitors: Will They Change the Face of Kidney Care?

Meghan Staudt, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson

P02392

Comparing and Contrasting Glomerular Disease Patients: A Real World Analysis Showing Demographic, Clinical, and Treatment Differences Across More Than 1,000 Patients

Ryan Rex, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson

PO1559

New Drugs and Evolving Treatment Patterns in Lupus Nephritis: How Nephrologists and Rheumatologists are Responding Differently to New Treatment Options

Ryan Rex, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson

PO1435

Suboptimal Treatment of Anemia in CKD Non-Dialysis Patients: What Role Will HIF-PH Inhibitors Play?

Meghan Staudt, Tucker Hurtado, Jennifer Robinson

PO0466

The New Era of COVID-19: The Rise of Telehealth, Trends to Home Dialysis, and the "New Normal"

Charisse Pearson Bey, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson

PO0084

Disparities in Kidney Care: Where Care Needs To Be Equal

Meghan Staudt, Skylar Malone, Tucker Hurtado

PO0952

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

For more information contact:

Kristen Henn, Business Development Manager

Email: info@spherixglobalinsights.com

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

