EXTON, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading market intelligence firm specializing in nephrology, is excited to announce the titles of seven abstracts that will be presented at American Society of Nephrology's virtual Kidney Week, taking place from November 4th through November 7th.
The abstracts highlight data from various reports included in Spherix's RealTime Dynamix™ quarterly tracking services, RealWorld Dynamix™ extensive patient chart audits, Market Dynamix™ annual landscape perspectives, and Launch Dynamix™ monthly launch trackers. All accepted Spherix poster abstracts are now available online on the ASN Kidney Week abstract portal.
"We are extremely excited about our ability to leverage our independent data to provide the industry with new insights and perspectives among nephrology leaders at ASN Kidney Week. We are grateful to the ASN for being such a great partner," said Tucker Hurtado, Nephrology Franchise Head at Spherix Global Insights.
The following abstracts will be presented at ASN Kidney Week:
Title
Author
Abstract #
Skylar Malone, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
PO1731
Meghan Staudt, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
P02392
Comparing and Contrasting Glomerular Disease Patients: A Real World Analysis Showing Demographic, Clinical, and Treatment Differences Across More Than 1,000 Patients
Ryan Rex, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
PO1559
New Drugs and Evolving Treatment Patterns in Lupus Nephritis: How Nephrologists and Rheumatologists are Responding Differently to New Treatment Options
Ryan Rex, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
PO1435
Suboptimal Treatment of Anemia in CKD Non-Dialysis Patients: What Role Will HIF-PH Inhibitors Play?
Meghan Staudt, Tucker Hurtado, Jennifer Robinson
PO0466
The New Era of COVID-19: The Rise of Telehealth, Trends to Home Dialysis, and the "New Normal"
Charisse Pearson Bey, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
PO0084
Meghan Staudt, Skylar Malone, Tucker Hurtado
PO0952
