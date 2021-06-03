MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Coming Out of Your Shell: 24 Poems of Deliverance": an engaging assortment of lyrical verses. "Coming Out of Your Shell: 24 Poems of Deliverance" is the creation of published author Stacey Griffin, a loving wife and mother who was born in Philadelphia.
Griffin shares, "We all need encouragement to 'come out of our shell.' Our shell may be an addiction; it may be anger from past experiences. First thing you need to know is that you are not alone.
"We have things we battle mentally, physically, and spiritually that can deter us from where we should be in life and in Christ. Living a life where we dwell on the past or even current hurts will keep us stagnant. No one wants to be angry, frustrated, disgusted, sad…just plain miserable. But sometimes when those feelings come, we think we can't do anything about it, or we don't know where to start to get to the deliverance we need.
"No matter what we have done or what has been done to us, we can rest in Jesus. Matthew 11:28–30 says, 'Come unto me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.'
"God wants his children to be happy and at peace. All we need to do is want that as well. Then we can take the first step to cracking the shell that has been keeping us confined in bondage.
"Your journey can start today! As you read this book, allow each poem to minister, encourage, and strengthen you to break through that shell so you can get to your deliverance and ultimate spiritual wholeness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Griffin's new book is an uplifting arrangement of inspired poems.
Taking inspiration from day-to-day life, Griffin welcomes readers to consider their faith and reflect on how to deepen their relationship with God through faith-based poetry.
