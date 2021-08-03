MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Make Me the Moon: Coming Out of the Darkness of Abuse": a potent discussion of the power of faith and resilient nature of mankind. "Make Me the Moon: Coming Out of the Darkness of Abuse" is the creation of published author Stacey L. White, an abuse survivor who understands the darkness that comes with it. As a pastor's wife and mother of four adult children, White has served in ministry for over thirty years.
White shares, "Do you feel stuck? Feeling like you're on an emotional roller coaster, not knowing how to escape? Are you longing for freedom from the confusion, chaos, and troubling thoughts that can be a result from past abuse? Make Me the Moon will help you find clarity and insight into the emotional baggage and damage that can be caused by sexual abuse. You are encouraged to see past the hurt and pain that has been gripping your soul and to see yourself as you were created to be: loved, free, and blessed. Make Me the Moon will challenge you to begin a journey of healing that confronts lies that have been internally accepted and believed. Lies that tell you you aren't good enough, you don't matter, and you will never feel loved.
"More than a book, Make Me the Moon is a revealing account of Stacey's journey in finding healing and acceptance through the unconditional love offered by God. Freedom from hurt and pain, confusion, and chaos is possible! The journey to healing begins through the power of God's love. Are you ready to begin your journey?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey L. White's new book is an engaging discussion of abuse and recovery.
The author shares a personal account of abuse in hopes of encouraging others in similar circumstances that there is hope and strength to be found through Jesus.
View a synopsis of "Make Me the Moon: Coming Out of the Darkness of Abuse" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Make Me the Moon: Coming Out of the Darkness of Abuse" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Make Me the Moon: Coming Out of the Darkness of Abuse," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing