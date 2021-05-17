MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let's Take a Trip to The Garden of Eden": a faithful retelling. "Let's Take a Trip to The Garden of Eden" is the creation of published author, Stacey M. Torres, a devoted wife, mother, and current resident of Texas.
Torres writes, "Long ago, God built a garden. It was the perfect place for humans to enjoy—all but for one tree. Fasten your seatbelts, we're headed back in time again to one of the most beautiful and perfect sites on Earth that God has ever created! In this second book of three biblical tales, you'll take a trip with a familiar boy and pilot to the event in Genesis, which changed the future of mankind forever…or has it? Do we still have hope? Is there some way somehow that our fate can be saved? Hmm, we shall have to see.
Grab hold of your favorite airplane, curl up into bed, and Let's Take a Trip to the Garden of Eden!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey M. Torres' new book is the continuation of her Let's Take a Trip series that offers children a look into what life was like during the Garden of Eden.
With a lyrical writing style and carefully detailed illustrations, this title is certain to delight young readers.
View a synopsis of "Let's Take a Trip to The Garden of Eden" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Let's Take a Trip to The Garden of Eden" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Let's Take a Trip to The Garden of Eden", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
