MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Cards I Was Dealt": a nostalgic and encouraging examination of a life lived through the peaks and valleys. "The Cards I Was Dealt" is the creation of published author Stacie Carr, a loving wife and mother of three who resides in South Carolina.
Carr shares, "Some people go through tough things, but it is how you choose to deal with it. At the time it seems life can't get worse but in reality, it can always be worse. I choose to follow my faith and let God guide me through my hard times."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacie Carr's new book offers readers a private look into the author's most private experiences of overcoming a brain surgery that resulted in a stroke.
Carr welcomes readers to take a moment for reflection and spiritual renewal through this encouraging tale of faith and healing.
Consumers can purchase "The Cards I Was Dealt" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
