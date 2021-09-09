MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Penelope's Preschool Problem": an encouraging children's tale with important biblical lessons. "Penelope's Preschool Problem" is the creation of published author Stacy Ann Hixon, a loving mother of three from Kentucky who graduated from Centre College in Danville, KY, with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and minor in Political Economy. She also holds a Master of Arts in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Social Studies from Union College in Barbourville, KY.
Hixon shares, "Penelope, on her very first day of preschool, finds herself in a rut when she is bullied by a rude little girl in the dress-up center. Penelope considers what her mommy and daddy would do if they were in her shoes.
"Fortunately, Penelope's teacher, Mrs. Teapot, gives her a magical doll named Anababy. Anababy brings along in her tiny tummy pouch a perfect message to help Penelope figure the problem out.
"By the end of this sweet story, you will see how Anababy's perfect message— l Corinthians 13:4–8— inspires both girls to love each other and become best friends."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacy Ann Hixon's new book is a sweet story that offers children an opportunity to learn the lessons found within Corinthians.
With a lyrical narrative and vibrant imagery, young readers will find an enjoyable read within the pages of Hixon's lesson on love.
View a synopsis of "Penelope's Preschool Problem" on YouTube.
