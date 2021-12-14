MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Apples and Cinnamon": a potent look at the bond between fathers and daughters and the consequences of challenging those bonds. "Apples and Cinnamon" is the creation of published author Stacy Johnson, a loving mother and grandmother who works as an office administrator. Johnson received a bachelor's degree from University of Maryland Global College (formerly University of Maryland University College) in communications studies and a master's degree from American InterContinental University in business administration with a specialization in project management. She also previously worked for a United States senator.
Johnson shares, "Drawn into her father's lie, Cynthia 'Cinnamon' Harrelson struggles to forgive her father when she learns of his past indiscretion and deceptive behavior. When discovering the truth of her mother's death, she pushes everyone away that loves and cares for her, including her best friend, Myles Beyers. With a shattered image of her father, she seeks counseling to help her come to terms with the ugly truth about the man she idolized.
"The painful journey toward forgiveness and acceptance could only be realized once she allowed herself to pull on her relationship with God.
'Apples and Cinnamon, filled with richly drawn characters, delves into the concept of forgiveness when tragedy strikes at the hands of another. The characters in this fictional story all experience something that will cause the reader to consider their own situation and put forth the question, 'Would I be able to forgive?'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacy Johnson's new book is an emotional and engaging fiction that will pull at the heartstrings.
Johnson offers readers a heartfelt tale of love, deception, and forgiveness.
