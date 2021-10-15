MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Biblical Timeline Diagnostics: What Went Wrong and What To Do About It...": a potent argument for the importance of key lessons found within the Bible. "Biblical Timeline Diagnostics: What Went Wrong and What To Do About It..." is the creation of published author Stan Howell, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, who worked for thirty-one years as an automotive technician before shifting professional focus to working in the security industry.
Howell shares, "Within the pages of this book, you will find the answer to what happened to the original eternal timeline, where you are on the present day eternal timeline and what needs to be done about it right now!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan Howell's new book offers readers an opportunity to go through the theological story of the Bible chronologically, gain a simple but powerful understanding of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and much more.
Howell's dedicated biblical study is carefully presented in hopes of reaching others who seek salvation in God.
