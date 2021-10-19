MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "U.S.A Fraudulent Education Exposed": an impassioned plea for change. "U.S.A Fraudulent Education Exposed" is the creation of published author Stan Robbins, a native of Ohio born in 1934 who left a career in the electric generation field to enter the ministry. After twenty-nine years of ministering and teaching, Robbins retired to find a passion for writing.
Robbins shares, "The book you have in your hand is for the purpose of exposing the U.S.A. Fraudulent Education in our U.S.A. schools, colleges and country. It is also to expose the communist goals of taking over the U.S.A.
"Unless we the citizens of the U.S.A. act as we should be doing, we are facing a very real threat of having a socialistic, communist controlled government to leave our children and grandchildren."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan Robbins's new book is a compelling look at trends the author has noted in relation to cultural shifts in values.
Robbins presents an ardent call to action for an awareness of what he has observed over the years in political, cultural, and educational shifts.
