"Daughter Outlaw: Book One: The Brutality of Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Star Besio is a captivating fiction that finds a six-year-old girl caught up in a culture of crime and the unexpected life lessons that turn a troubled road back toward a life of safety.
"Daughter Outlaw: Book One: The Brutality of Love": a gripping journey of hope and faith that leads to unexpected changes. "Daughter Outlaw: Book One: The Brutality of Love" is the creation of published author Star Besio.
Besio shares, "This is the tale of a six-year-old little girl who is raised to be an outlaw. With a father that is an armed robber, a stepmother who's a prostitute, and a band of hooligan siblings, her fate seems ensured. Through all of the hurt and suffering she endures, she learns the most important lessons of all: how to survive.
"In doing so, she finds herself, and throughout all of the tragedies of life, she makes a way. Though she loses everything, she has gained the knowledge she needs to conquer the future and reach her true destiny."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Star Besio's new book will shock and delight as readers explore a dangerous lifestyle with an innocent soul just hoping to survive.
Besio draws from personal experiences of overcoming life's challenges and blends a compelling fiction for the enjoyment and inspiration of readers.
Consumers can purchase "Daughter Outlaw: Book One: The Brutality of Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
