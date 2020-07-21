PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co. has announced its newest innovation, StarKist Creations Microwavables®, the first microwave-safe pouch featuring seasoned, wild caught tuna with vegetables and hearty grains like quinoa, barley, and brown rice. Perfect as part of lunch, dinner, or a satisfying snack, new StarKist Creations Microwavables® are available in four delicious varieties, including BOLD Spicy Rice & Beans, Tomato Basil, Latin Citrus and Thai Green Curry.
"The launch of new StarKist Creations Microwavables® is an example of our commitment to provide consumers with healthy, convenient and delicious products," said Andy Mecs, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, StarKist Co. "Microwavables are ready to eat at room temperature, and are even better after heating for 30 seconds in our microwave-safe pouch. They have a mild aroma, so feel free to use the microwave at the office!"
The products are available in the Pouch/Canned Tuna section at many grocery retailers nationwide, and on Amazon. The product retails for $1.99 - $2.49 per pouch.
StarKist Spokesperson, Candace Cameron Bure, is a Fan!
The reviews are in and Candace Cameron Bure, StarKist's celebrity spokesperson since 2017, is loving the newest addition to the current StarKist Creations collection.
"Everyone knows that I'm a big fan of StarKist Creations, and these StarKist Creations Microwavables® are a new favorite in my home," said Bure. "I like spice, so my personal favorite is the BOLD Tuna Spicy Rice & Beans flavor because it has a great kick to it. Just pop it into the microwave for 30 seconds and it's ready to enjoy. They are delicious and I personally like the versatility of enjoying them heated or unheated."
Pouches Filled with Hearty Grains, Vegetables and Delicious Flavor Varieties to Satisfy Every Craving
StarKist Creations Microwavables® feature four flavor varieties—check out what's inside each microwave-safe pouch:
- BOLD Tuna Spicy Rice & Beans: Wild caught tuna with hot sauce, lime juice, brown rice, black beans and corn for a fiesta of flavor, with 10g of protein and 160 calories.
- Tuna Tomato Basil: Wild caught tuna with barley, tomatoes, aromatic garlic, rich extra virgin olive oil and delightful black olives are the finishing touches to this magnificent Tuscan masterpiece. With 12g of lean protein and only 170 calories, just Tear, Heat and Go!
- Tuna Latin Citrus: Wild caught tuna with zesty jalapeños, refreshing lime, quinoa, white beans and vegetables headline our Latin Citrus tuna, with 11g of protein and only 160 calories.
- Tuna Thai Green Curry: Wild Caught tuna with a perfect pairing of green chili, coconut milk, rice and lemongrass, to deliver sweet and spicy flavor with 10g of protein and only 160 calories.
Visit www.starkist.com and follow @StarKistCharlie to learn more about the brand, its products and to explore StarKist developed recipes.
About StarKist Co.
StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce StarKist single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.
About Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure is an American actress, producer, New York Times' bestselling author, and former TV talk show host. She is best known to millions worldwide through her role as D.J. Tanner on the iconic family sitcom "Full House," and the hit Netflix spin-off "Fuller House." She is currently producing, acting, and directing in multiple movies with Hallmark Channel & Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and previously served as a co-host on ABC's "The View". While juggling her successful career, Bure is also a devoted wife and mother of three who is outspoken and passionate about her faith and family. She shares her family time between Los Angeles and Napa Valley, California, and she enjoys eating healthy and being physically active. Candace hopes to inspire others through her work as well as her social media channels.
Media Contact:
Michelle Faist
412-323-7457
Michelle.Faist@StarKist.com