"Tribute" from Christian Faith Publishing author Starr Blanchard offers a deeply personal message of hope as the author recounts the highs and lows of a life of unexpected adventure.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Tribute": a potent story of one woman's spiritual experience. "Tribute" is the creation of published author Starr Blanchard, a loving mother of five and grandmother to nine who has overcome cancer twice.
Blanchard shares, "Based on a true story, Tribute was inspired by God. Strange happenings all of my life of how he sent his angels or Holy Spirit to keep myself and my family safe could only mean that somebody up there likes me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Starr Blanchard's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness firsthand the author's trials and triumphs.
Blanchard welcomes readers to explore and experience as she recounts key life experiences that have shaped her.
Consumers can purchase"Tribute" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tribute," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing