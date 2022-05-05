"My Five Guiding Principles" from Christian Faith Publishing author Starr L. Williams is a thoughtful exploration of the challenges faced by those experiencing marital discord or loss and how active faith can carry one through.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Five Guiding Principles": a heartfelt guide to overcoming life's challenges. "My Five Guiding Principles" is the creation of published author Starr L. Williams, a dedicated professional who retired as a manager from a Fortune 500 company. For more than twenty years, Williams ministered to female inmates in the Topeka Correctional Facility as a volunteer and spiritual advisor. She is the executive vice president of the Woman to Woman Family Network Ministry of Wichita Falls.
Williams shares, "Life is full of ups and downs and unexpected shifts that can be a test of our faith. Through the struggle in these times, we are faced with making life-changing decisions that introduce you to the new you. As you hold on to your new self, supernatural help is imperative to gain the strength to continue.
"This is a must-read if you have ever felt alone, uncertain, or lost. My Five Guiding Principles share experiences in becoming new and coming out of a long-term comfort zone. The reader is encouraged to embrace the principles to take the journey to becoming that new person. Press through the unexpected."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Starr L. Williams's new book will encourage readers as they consider her personal testimony and hopeful suggestions for healing.
Williams shares in hopes of empowering others as they face the myriad challenges associated with divorce.
Consumers can purchase "My Five Guiding Principles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
