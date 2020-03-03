YARDLEY, Pa., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StayWell, a health empowerment company, announced today it will showcase its latest advancements in health management solutions at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. Demonstrating the full range of solutions for providers and health systems, StayWell will premiere its newest updates to its Krames On FHIR™ platform solution.
HIMSS20 is being held March 9-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and will be attended by nearly 45,000 healthcare professionals. StayWell will demonstrate its latest achievements in AI, interactive learning, and online health engagement to improve care, enhance provider knowledge, and advance care management. StayWell's appearance will include:
- Exhibit (booth #3521) hosted by senior leaders offering advanced product demonstrations and private meetings
- Premiere of the Krames On FHIR closed-loop feedback offering meaningful updates to providers, health plans, and health systems
- Advance preview of its new immersive digital coaching experience and lifestyle management programs.
"As more providers and health systems seek efficient and cost-effective ways to shift to a value-based care model, advanced health platforms and updates to processes present an important component to advancing relationships between physicians and patients," said Nicole Latimer, StayWell CEO. "StayWell supports these efforts with integrated workflows within its popular Krames On FHIR platform and MyStayWell™ platform to create a more connected digital health universe. HIMSS provides an opportunity for key industry players to inform and advance the future of health care technology."
Following a record-setting year in 2019, StayWell is planning major updates and launches throughout 2020 to enable richer, more meaningful patient-provider communications. More than 100,000 users are now active on the StayWell platform, and the company is making significant updates in interoperability and personal health data management to support its growth.
For more than 40 years, StayWell has been a pioneer in patient education and employee well-being solutions that lower risks and reduce costs for providers everywhere. Its high-touch technology and highly personalized services empower providers, employers, and payers with trusted education and support that leverages the science of behavior change.
Those interested in connecting with senior executives at the conference can reserve a spot using its online booking link here.
About StayWell
StayWell is a health empowerment company that enables populations to improve health outcomes through the science of behavior change. For more than 40 years, the company has been a pioneer in employer well-being and patient education solutions that lower risks and reduce costs. StayWell has earned numerous top industry honors for its population health programs, including the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and the Web Health Award. The company has also received Utilization Review Accreditation Committee (URAC) and National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) accreditation for several of its programs. StayWell is majority-owned by Healthcare Services & Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. The company is headquartered in Yardley, Pa., with additional locations including St. Paul, Minn. and Portland, Ore. To learn more, visit www.staywell.com or connect with StayWell on Twitter, Facebook orLinkedIn.
About Merck
For more than a century, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that threaten people and communities around the world - including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer's disease and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA
This news release of The StayWell Company, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).
About Vestar Capital Partners
Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Healthcare, and Business Services & Industrial Products. Since its founding in 1988, Vestar funds have completed more than 80 investments in companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $50 billion. For more information, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.