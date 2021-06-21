BROOKVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Fabrication Solutions, a strategic metal fabricator to innovative equipment manufacturers, recently demonstrated its ongoing commitment to continuous product, environmental and workplace safety improvements by achieving several International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications. The steel fabrication supplier-partner earned a new certification in Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems under ISO 45001:2018 and is now recertified under ISO 9001:2015 in Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001:2015 in Environmental Management Systems.
The ISO 45001:2018 standard, published in March 2018, sets an international standard for managing occupational risks. Certified companies, like Miller, regularly strive to improve working conditions and mitigate harm from workplace hazards. The new standard also addresses social factors, such as harassment and bullying, compelling certified employers to curb these behaviors.
"Safety has always taken priority over production at Miller," said Roger Shaw, Miller's Director of Risk Management. "ISO 45001:2018 aligns with our philosophy that the health and safety of our people are central to a successful business strategy. We are proud to serve as an example of a true 'Safety First' mindset within the OEM supply chain."
ISO 9001:2015, a globally-recognized standard based on quality management principles, emphasizes a strong customer focus, the motivation of top management and a company's approach to continual improvement. According to ISO, companies like Miller that hold ISO 9001 certification help ensure customers benefit from consistent, high-quality products, which in turn creates numerous business benefits.
The ISO 14001:2015 standard provides organizations with a framework to protect the environment and respond to changing environmental conditions while balancing economic considerations. It specifies a systematic approach to achieving the intended outcomes of an environmental management system, which include mitigating environmental impacts and fulfilling compliance obligations.
"The certification and recertification process provide valuable checks and balances when it comes to our most important business goals," said Paul Sorek, Director of Business Processes at Miller. "We hold ourselves to high standards, and ISO norms represent the epitome of those."
To renew and earn its certifications, Miller successfully completed rigorous, independent audits to ensure its business complies with ISO standards. An external auditor favorably assessed the effectiveness of the organization's relevant systems, including Quality Management, Environmental Management and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, as well as overall performance. Besides ensuring compliance and effectiveness, audits explore opportunities for improvement and provide valuable feedback to management.
ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 161 national standards bodies. Through its members, ISO experts share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.
To learn more about the systems and certifications of Miller Fabrication Solutions, visit the Safety and Quality pages today.
About Miller Fabrication Solutions
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a consultation.
