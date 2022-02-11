MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love is the Foundation": a potent exploration of the author's spiritual experiences and reflections. "Love is the Foundation" is the creation of published author Stefan Bazydlo, a native of Poland who was born at the height of World War II and later moved to Canada, where he currently enjoys a peaceful retirement.
Bazydlo shares, "This book is about God's existence and the relationship between him and ordinary people, like you and me. In this book, I am giving you proof that first, God is alive. Second, God interacts with people daily. He is sending messages for you to help you have a better life now. He will even use words to warn you about the dangers lying ahead of you. Yes, he talked to me too. I also experienced unusual encounters with God. Third, God sent to earth his only son to teach us how to maintain our life correctly. Fourth, God loves you and any person in this world. All of these (and more) are in the book. Take a chance and read it. It could change your life for a better one."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stefan Bazydlo's new book will encourage and challenge believers to reflect on the ways God has impacted their life.
Bazydlo shares in hopes of empowering others to nurture a strong connection to their faith and God.
Consumers can purchase "Love is the Foundation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Love is the Foundation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing