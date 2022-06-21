"Hallmark Heartache and Humor" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stella Hallmark is an enjoyable collection of family stories going back to the early 1900's that explore the lives of the Hallmark family members.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hallmark Heartache and Humor": an engaging look into the past through the memories of a loving family. "Hallmark Heartache and Humor" is the creation of published author Stella Hallmark, a native of Leighton, Alabama, who grew up in a family of twelve.
Hallmark shares, "All the stories in this book are true. Our family has decreased with six gone to be with the Lord. The ones still living are Donnie Corsby, Carrie Thorp, me, Clyde Hallmark and his wife Jean Hallmark, and the twins Vera Vandiver and Vada Landers. We still have get-togethers when we can. All of the families live within driving distance of each other and remain very close."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stella Hallmark's new book will charm readers as they journey back to simpler days with the fond remembrances shared by the Hallmark family.
Hallmark offers readers a fun and thoughtful discussion of family, faith, and the ties that bind within the pages of this enjoyable memoir.
Consumers can purchase "Hallmark Heartache and Humor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Hallmark Heartache and Humor," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing