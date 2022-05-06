"Uniquely Made: My Journey Through Christianity" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephanie Anderson is an encouraging discussion of salvation as the author recounts the trials and triumphs that have led to a life of determined faith in God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Uniquely Made: My Journey Through Christianity": an encouraging examination of a life lived in search of God's promise. "Uniquely Made: My Journey Through Christianity" is the creation of published author Stephanie Anderson, a loving wife and mother of five with two beloved children on Earth and three in Heaven.
Anderson shares, "Isn't it encouraging when you hear someone share an experience they have gotten through? It can be discouraging though when no one seems to share similar experiences as you. It can make you feel alone and even think something is wrong with you.
"Stephanie felt that way about her salvation story and other parts of her life. She wants to give you hope that you are not alone and encourage you. If she could get through abuse, self-hate, grief, relationships, ministry, and more on her journey of life and faith, then you can get through anything life throws at you too."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Anderson's new book offers readers a heartfelt explanation of her journey of faith with thoughtful reflections and relevant scripture.
Anderson shares in hopes of empowering others seeking a connection with God despite what life has thrown in the way.
